Tropical Depression Fred Pours Rains on Eastern Cuba





Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) Tropical Depression Fred has increased its cloudy areas and rains over the eastern part of Cuba as it travels on the northern Cuban coasts, according to advisory 10th by the Cuban Meteorology Institute.



Fred was spotted at 35 kilometers north-northeast of eastern Holguin province Thursday afternoon; over the past few hours the weather system has maintained 55-km-per hour sustained winds, with higher gusts.



Fred keeps moving west-northwest at only 19 kilometers per hour. Over the next 12 to 24 hours the tropical depression will keep moving that direction but gradually dropping speed as it will keep traveling on the Cuban northern seas.



However, the Cuban Meteorology Institute expects that Fred can gain strength and organization Friday night or early on Saturday.



Rains will keep affecting eastern Cub over the next hours as they may turn locally intense in some territories and will later affect the central Cuban region.

