Cuban President Exchanges with Women about Genre Equality





Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) The First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, exchanged with women from different social sectors on the challenges posed by genre equality in the country.



According to the Twitter account of the Country’s Presidency, the meeting also focused on social work, hurdles in the way of the women’s professional development among other issues.



Diaz-Canel met with the women after exchanging earlier on Thursday with community leaders in the Havana neighborhood of San Isidro. The meeting addressed the local potential to develop community projects to transform the neighborhoods in the benefit of the people.