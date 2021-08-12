Cuba offers condolences to Algeria after forest fires





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla offered on behalf of Cuba his heartfelt condolences to the Algerian people and government after the forest fires hitting the northern part of that African nation since Wednesday.



Rodriguez Parrilla regretted the loss of human life and the damages caused by the wildfires in many Algerian provinces and had expressions of sympathy for the families of the victims.



According to local media reports, at least 69 people have died as a result of the fires, fanned by extreme temperatures that make their control very difficult.



Following the events, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, decreed a three-day national mourning from Thursday; and it was reported that the nation's mosques will dedicate Friday prayers to the memory of the dead and missing.