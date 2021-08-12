Central Cuba to make the most of Tropical Depression Fred’s rains





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Up to August 10, the six reservoirs of this province were storing 50% of their capacity, so the rains that tropical depression Fred will bring are more than welcome.



Pedro Rodríguez Mora, technical director of the local water resource system, told ACN that the reservoirs admit 74,673,000 cubic meters of water and remarked that four of them are located north of the province, where Fred is expected to pass through.



“We have in place an early warning system that anticipates the volume of water to be discharged in case the reservoirs fill up beyond their capacity. This tool makes it possible to warn the municipal defense councils so that they can take without delay all the steps planned as part of our disaster management program,” said Rodríguez Mora.



At noon on August 11, the Cuban Civil Defense established the Information Phase from the province of Guantanamo to Ciego de Avila, given the potential danger that tropical storm Fred (now a depression) poses to eastern and central Cuba.



The province’s reservoirs benefited last July from 7,280,000 cubic meters of water left by tropical storm Elsa, which also favored the water table, one of the largest in the country, but which has repeatedly shown signs of depletion due to recurrent dry periods.

