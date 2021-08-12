Ciego de Avila braces for Tropical Depression Fred





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) In its most recent meeting, the temporary working group against COVID-19 in the province of Ciego de Avila reviewed the measures to minimize the possible effects of tropical depression Fred as it tracks on waters off the northern coast of Cuba.



Once the informative phase was decreed for several regions, Defense Councils were activated at provincial and municipal level, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ramón Martín Fragela, head of the Civil Defense Group of the Provincial Defense Council.



Since Fred is expected to keep its present course, steps were taken to relocate tourists at Jardines del Rey hotels and protect crafts and facilities.



In view of these forecasts, plans are being activated to protect residents in areas at risk of flooding and check the operational status of some 437 generators to ensure the provision of services in hospitals, isolation centers, bakeries and water supply sources, among other priority activities.

Fred is the sixth storm of the current hurricane season (June 1 to November 30).