US Blockade Prevents Cubans from Accessing the Internet





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the US blockade prevents Cubans from freely accessing the Internet.



On his official Twitter account, the Cuban government official referred to a press release by the US State Department confirming that communication and information services, including the Internet between the two countries are forbidden by law and policy, except cases described by the law. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1425577453225918468



The US Department of the Treasury said that as of today, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Board for Industry and Security (BIS) under the Department of Commerce issued a fact sheet underlining the alleged commitment of the US government to support Internet freedom in Cuba.



The fact sheet admits that the OFAC and BIS maintain a comprehensive economic blockade of Cuba, in tune with legislation, and describes the most important exemptions and authorizations which back providing certain Internet and communication services related to Cuba.

To consult the fact sheet click the following link: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/cuba_fact_sheet_20210811.pdf