Transportation of food donations guaranteed in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) More than 65 means of transport from different local production and service centers are ready to distribute the goods donated to Cuba by friendly countries in solidarity with the complex epidemiological situation in the Island.



Over 100 containers of food expected to arrive by train in the next few days will be distributed free of charge to the 350,740 families registered in the province as part of an effort that involves various state and private carriers across the region that volunteered in response to the call issued by the authorities.



In view of the complex epidemiological situation in Cuba and the intensification of the hostile policies that the United States has kept in place for almost six decades, friendly countries such as Mexico and Russia have sent food supplies.