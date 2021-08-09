New measures boost food production in eastern Cuba





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) There are plenty of reasons for the 126 members of the ‘Omar Pérez Pérez’ Credit and Services Cooperative (CCS) in this province to feel very motivated following the approval of the 63 measures to promote food production.



“In the first three months, we have made great strides toward higher levels of livestock and fruit production and earned more than 10,000 pesos in freely convertible currency, which has made it possible to buy the consumables we need to keep going,” Aldo Rodríguez Prieto, president of this CCS, told ACN.



“When it became legal to slaughter cattle and sell meat once the state quotas were covered, we donated some beef to the pediatric hospital and to COVID-19 isolation centers and sold the rest in community markets. We also donated part of our income to the State, as our members are highly motivated and convinced that we will keep thriving,” said the peasant leader.



The measures approved last April for the agricultural sector have been very beneficial, especially those related to the reduction of electricity and water rates for farmers and of the prices they have to pay for Cuban fodder and bioproducts.