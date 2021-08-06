Isle of Youth Youngsters Join Havana Demonstrations for the Revolution

Nueva Gerona, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) As Young generations took to the streets in Havana Thursday to mark the 27th year of the overwhelming response to riots occurred here on August 5, 1994, their peers in the Isle of Youth, south of western Cuba, also demonstrated in support of the Revolution.



A caravan of bicycles, scooters and other vehicles ran on main streets of this small island towards major squares where workers, farmers, students voiced their support of the Cuban government and the revolution.



Hendy Perez, a student leader, said that “we cannot make concessions to those who incite to violence, to damage our institutions and hurt public order officers.”



The leader also blasted the opinions of those who call for a humanitarian intervention for Cuba, which is only a military operation, and also called for the lifting of the US economic blockade against the island nation. Photos available at http://fotos.acn.cu