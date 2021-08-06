Latin American and Caribbean Students Support the Cuban Revolution





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) The Latin American and Caribbean Continental Students Organization reiterated its support of the Cuban revolution against destabilization attempts funded and promoted from US territory.



Leonel Perez, who heads the student organization, stressed the significance of the social project being developed by Cuba as an example for other countries of the world, and especially for Latin American nations, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The student leader also praised the work and example of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and the resistance of the Cuban people against the aggressive policies of a powerful empire standing just 90 miles away from the island nation.



On behalf of all 36 student federations from 22 countries making up the regional organization, Perez affirmed his organization support to students from Chile, Colombia and Brazil, who are currently undergoing complex situations.