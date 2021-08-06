Díaz-Canel highlights meeting with young people at the University of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel described as pleasant the meeting he held this Thursday with a hundred young Cubans at the Cadena Square of the University of Havana.



During the exchange with a youth representation from various sectors of society, the president talked with the attendees about the current situation the country is facing and listened to the opinions and proposals of those present, according to the president himself on his official Twitter profile.



"It is always pleasant to return to the #University, talk to the students, listen to their proposals and suggestions to make things better and also problems to which we will provide solutions. They left us homework, we left them homework too. #PonleCorazonACuba," he tweeted.



Díaz-Canel, listened to concerns and proposals on community participation and food production, among other core issues of today's Cuban reality, the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) posted on the same social network.



"At the @UdeLaHabana, @DiazCanelB listens to concerns and proposals on community participation, food production, the health of the people, the development of scientific potential, the design of projects and public policies to favor young people #Cuba #VictoriaPopular," the PCC posted.

On this new debate, Aylín Álvarez, first secretary of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists, expressed that the meeting was another sign of the Government's confidence in the young generations of revolutionaries.



"Once again, President @DiazCanelB assures that he trusts young people and that we propose to the Government projects of entrepreneurship focused on the community, as well as new public policies for our sector. #MiMoncadaHoy #PonleCorazón," wrote the youth leader.