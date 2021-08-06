Foreign Minister condemns racist attacks against U.S. citizens defending Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the insults and racist acts against U.S. citizens who support the petition to support Cuba knowns as Let Cuba Live.



From his official Twitter profile, the Cuban Foreign Minister rejected the manifestations of racism and homophobia promoted by the alleged defenders of human rights in the United States and Europe towards those who defend Cuba and its Revolution.



Likewise, in the tweet itself, Rodriguez Parrilla described as unacceptable the facts that promote violence and aggression as the supposed path to the full normalization of relations between Havana and Washington.



"The harassment and racist and homophobic insults to U.S. citizens who support the #LetCubaLive petition should shame supposed human rights defenders in the U.S. and Europe. Intolerance and aggression for defending full normalization of US-Cuba relations are unacceptable," tweeted the Antillean foreign minister.



He also expressed his disagreement with other manifestations of racist violence, this time those led by police forces, which claim hundreds of lives on U.S. soil.



He affirmed that police brutality in U.S. territory has caused more than a thousand deaths, 73 percent (%) of which have been of blacks and Hispanics.



The Washington Post's Lethal Force Database, established in 2015, shows that approximately 1,000 people in the country are shot and killed by law enforcement each year, and that black people are shot and killed by police at twice the rate of white people.