Caravan for peace, love and solidarity receives high praise





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Authorities and representatives of political and mass organizations in Cuba highlighted on Twitter the impact of the "People's Victory" caravan for peace, love and solidarity, which took place this morning on the Malecon seafront drive of this capital.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez referred to his participation in the initiative, promoted by the Union of Young Communists (UJC), and highlighted that the Cuban people made their Revolution felt from La Chorrera to La Punta.



"Together with young people from @CubaMINREX we participated in the #VictoriaPopular caravan that traveled along the Havana seafront. From La Chorrera to La Punta, the Cuban people make their Revolution felt. #ACubaPonleCorazón," the foreign minister wrote.



For her part, Aylín Álvarez, first secretary of the UJC, expressed that the day commemorates the popular victory of August 5, 1994, when the people of Cuba, with Fidel Castro at the forefront, gave the world a sample of the greatness of the Revolution.



On that day, a group of people carried out violent and vandalistic acts in streets near Havana's Malecon, an occasion on which Fidel Castro appeared in the area, receiving the support of the citizens.



In another message on the social network, the leader of the organization described Thursday's caravan of bicycles, cars and motorcycles along the Havana seafront as impressive.



"Our young people went to put heart to #CubaViva complying with sanitary measures. We did it for peace, unity, solidarity, love.... #MyMoncadaToday," Alvarez highlighted.



The popular victory of August 5, 1994 was also highlighted on Twitter by the Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales Ojeda.



"We commemorate this historic event with a popular Caravan for peace, for life, for the #RevolucionCubana, starring the youth. #AlMaleconConFidel #CubaViva #SomosContinuidad," said the also member of the Political Bureau of the PCC.



Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, highlighted the revolutionary joy in parks of the capital, also as part of the activities organized by the UJC today.



"While caravan advances along the Malecon of #LaHabana young people occupy the 13 de marzo park in support of the Revolution," he tweeted.



The caravan Victoria Popular left today at 09:00, local time, from La Chorrera, and extended to La Punta, culminating with a university fair in 13 de Marzo Park.



Other squares in the capital, such as Trillo, in Centro Habana; and G and 25, in Vedado, also held activities of this type.