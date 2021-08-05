Cuban young communists participate in caravan at Havana´s seafront drive





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) A giant caravan for peace, unity, solidarity, love and, above all, for Cuba, will travel this morning along Havana's Malecon, from La Chorrera to 13 de Marzo Park, near the Museum of the Revolution and the headquarters of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists.



Precisely, from the youth political vanguard is the invitation to "walk" the distance, either by car, motorcycle, bicycle, skates, tricycle, skateboard or other means of transportation to, as in the good old days, before this nightmare called COVID-19, fill with joy, bustle and color one of the most emblematic and endearing spaces of the city.



Of course, those who participate are called to maintain physical distance, to use all the time and correctly the face masks and not to leave at home the gel or other hand sanitizer, three effective self-protection measures that the pandemic makes essential.



The starting signal for this Caravan in Havana will be given in La Chorrera at nine o'clock in the morning and at the same time several higher education institutions in the capital will turn the Trillo and 13 de Marzo parks and G Street into the scene of a University Fair.



We are talking about the University of Havana, the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations, the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, the Enrique Jose Varona University of Pedagogical Sciences, the Jose Antonio Echeverria University of Technology of Havana, the University of Arts, the University of Medical Sciences of Havana and the University of Informatics Sciences.



From 10 a.m. to noon and with #VictoriaPopular and #ACubaPonleCorazón as main tags, a resounding tweet will shake the social networks to remember that great battle won 27 years ago by the Cuban people and its undisputed leader, Fidel Castro, against provocations, disorders and fabricated incidents "made in USA", very similar to those recently experienced in Cuba and whose only purpose, then and now, is to liquidate the Revolution.



From an appearance on Cuban Television on August 5, 1994, are these words of the Commander in Chief, which seem to have been said in connection with the events of the last few weeks and, especially, on July 11 in the island:



"The imperialist strategy is to create a situation, to create maximum discontent within our country, to divide the population, to create the most difficult conditions possible and lead our country to a conflict, to a bloodbath. They dream of that, they yearn for that, and naturally we have to counteract that strategy."



That day, Fidel insisted on the need and importance of calling the revolutionaries to combat, he was proud of the popular response and reflected: "We cannot underestimate the moral values that this people has accumulated nor their willingness to fight. And he who fights, wins".

Caravan, tweets, university fair... Initiatives and actions like these are part of today's combats against the enemies of the Cuban nation and the Revolution.