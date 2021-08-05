Peace and Love Caravan along Havana Sea Front Drive on Thursday





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) The Cuban Young Communist League called a caravan and Twitter campaign Thursday for peace, love and solidarity on Thursday, August 5th.



The Caravan, called People’s Victory, is running on Havana’s sea front drive or Malecon boulevard at 9 am, Cuba local time.



The Twitter campaign will be on from 10 am to 12 midday from @UJCdeCuba on hashtags such as #VictoriaPopular, #ACubaPonleCorazon, #MiMoncadaHoy, #UJC, #TúEresElPresente, #PonleCorazón, #Cuba y #SeguimosGanando.



The call, published on the website of the Young Communist League (UJC) will prove that revolts staged back in 1994 went into Cuban history as the day of one more battle won by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and his people, while 27 years later, Cubans keep defending their revolution.



On August 5, 1994 a group of people unleashed violent and vandalistic acts in areas near Havana’s seafront drive and Cuban leader Fidel Castro went to the scene where he received the full support of the people.