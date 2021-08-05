Food donations arrive in Cuban COVID-stricken province





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) The first shipment of some 32,000 modules with donated food has arrived in the province of Ciego de Avila and will be be distributed immediately to the municipalities of Bolivia and Morón.



A local television report indicates that some 20 railroad cars transported this first shipment, while in the next few days some 40 more should arrive to complete the expected amount of grains, pasta, rice and oil.



The note specifies that the Empresa Comercializadora de Servicios y Productos Universales together with the Dirección Provincial de Comercio are responsible for the reception and delivery of the modules made up of donations that were sent to Cuba by brother countries in solidarity.



Reinaldo Frómeta Romero, general director of the Avileño Business Group of Commerce, told the press that these products will benefit 161,748 households in the province, in addition to those eventually created or registered until July 31.



He reminded that the delivery will be free of charge, upon presentation of the supply booklet, directly in the 478 warehouses in Ciego de Avila and customers will have a 30-day term for their acquisition.



Regardless of the number of members in the family nucleus, each module contains four pounds of rice, one kilogram of grains (beans or peas), one kilogram of pasta (elbow greens or spaghetti) and one liter of oil.



Cuban Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz Velázquez, recently informed on the radio program Mesa Redonda (Round Table) that the provinces with the most complex epidemiological situation, as well as productive indicators in terms of food and other agricultural supplies, have been taken into account in order to establish a delivery schedule.



The Avilean territory is currently going through a peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reported 1,192 new infections and 17 deaths.

