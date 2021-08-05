Cuban President exchanges with economists to analyze new contributions





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, exchanged on Wednesday with researchers, professors and students linked to Economics, to gather proposals and analyze new contributions.



According to the Presidency of Cuba on its Twitter profile, this is the first of several meetings that will take place this week with various sectors of society.



"President @DiazCanelB exchanges with researchers, professors and students linked to the Economy. The idea, he said, is to collect proposals, analyze new contributions. This is the first of several meetings that will happen this week with various sectors of the country," refers the tweet from the Presidency.



The meeting took place at the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, and was also attended by the minister of the sector, Alejandro Gil, and Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC.