Cuban young communists have a new First Secretary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) The National Committee of the Young Communist League elected Aylín Álvarez García as the new first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), according to Juventud Rebelde newspaper.



The note specifies that as part of the renewal process foreseen in the leadership of the organization, its National Committee approved in recent days, through the consultation method due to the complex situation generated by the pandemic, to release Diosvany Acosta Abrahante from his responsibility as First Secretary, who was recognized for his work results and will go on to perform other tasks assigned by the Party leadership.



In his place, it was agreed to promote Álvarez García, who had been acting as Second Secretary for more than a year, as First Secretary.



Lisara Liliam Corona Oliveros, who was serving as a member of the National Bureau in charge of the Young Workers and Combatants sphere, was promoted to this last responsibility, and Dilberto Manuel González García, until now First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the UJC in Granma, was elected to this position.



The young people who now hold these responsibilities have a wide trajectory as militants and leaders of the organization. They came to the professional work of the UJC after more than five years of work experience and joined the ranks of the Party when they were less than 30 years old due to their merits.



Aylín, 34 years old, after graduating with a major as Art Instructor, went to work in two student centers belonging to the general and special education in her native Caimito municipality, where she materialized projects dedicated to children with disabilities and behavioral disorders.