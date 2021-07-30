Díaz-Canel calls new statement by EU high representative slanderous





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel described as slander the new statement by Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, who failed to call by name the U.S. blockade and supported the riots promoted by the United States on July 11.



In his official Twitter profile, the Cuban leader said that this position is another demonstration of the EU's support for the imperialist farce of interference against Cuba.



"It is incredible that the EU High Representative does not mention the genocidal and cruel blockade. He lies, slanders and assumes the imperial graft farce against #Cuba. Could it be lack of courage or submission? #CubaNoEstaSola #EliminaElBloqueo y #VeremosCómoTocamos," tweeted Díaz-Canel.



On the social network itself, several Cuban diplomats, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, condemned Borrell's stance.



Rodríguez Parrilla asserted that Borrell lies and manipulates information about Cuba; and pointed out that the high representative could deal with the brutal police repression in the EU.



Likewise, Marcelino Medina, Cuba's first deputy foreign minister, called the European representative's position regrettable, who also demanded that the government in Havana release the demonstrators allegedly arbitrarily detained as a result of the riots.



"Very regrettable High Rpte #UE does not dare to mention blockade #USA by name, intensified in conditions of COVID, nor its high impact on living conditions of Cuban families. Its interfering character contradicts principles contained in the ADPC between the EU and #Cuba," Medina tweeted.