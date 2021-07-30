Cuba reduces internet rates by 20 percent





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30(ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) announced this Thursday a 20 percent discount in internet rates and also a 60 percent in text messages (SMS).



In this regard, Lázara Mairen, director of Marketing of ETECSA, published in her official Twitter profile that as of next August 1, the price of national SMS will be reduced from 2.50 to 1.00 CUP.



In the case of Internet connection through Nauta accounts for international navigation, the cost per hour, which to date is 17.50 CUP, will be 12.50 CUP as of August 1.



According to ETECSA's official website, by the end of the first quarter of 2021, 100% of the country's municipalities already have 4G coverage and 39% of the people's councils also have this possibility.



Currently, more than 68% of Cubans have access to the Internet, and mobile telephony has 6.6 million users, 4G networks are growing and 76% of the population has digital television signal coverage.