Cuba restores tax website after cyber-attack





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The National Office of Tax Administration (ONAT by its Spanish acronym) reported today that the security problems that forced to shut down the Tax Portal since last July 22, due to a cyber-attack, have been solved.



According to an official statement from the ONAT, the computer attack consisted in the distortion of the platform, which implies a modification in the HTML code that caused a change in its visual image.



For this reason, the Office of Computer Network Security (OSRI by its Spanish acronym) has advised to unplug it from the network and to carry out maintenance to identify and solve any security problems that may exist.



The tax entity pointed out that thanks to the maintenance work carried out jointly by the ONAT and the Computer Applications Company (DESOFT), the Tax Portal is now available, with its visual image and all its services and content sections reestablished.



The ONAT informed that registered taxpayers who had not been able to access the Portal to download their Tax Book, consult payments made, suspensions and modifications of quotas that were approved or make consultations, can now do so, at anytime and anywhere, using cell phone, tablet or computer.