Cuba to restart school year on September





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Eugenio Gonzalez Perez, Cuban deputy minister of education, announced that the restart of the teaching phase will take place in the country on September 6 in person, if the conditions imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic allow it.



Gonzalez Perez informed Radio Reloj radio station, which in line with the restart of the course, the educators' preparation week will be held from August 30 to September 3.



The deputy head of the sector also pointed out that from the last week of August, teachers supported by the family and the community will be in charge of cleaning, sanitizing and conditioning the schools.



Following the school calendar of the current school period, which was readjusted due to the incidence of COVID-19 in the territories, the school vacations for the 2020-2021 school year began on July 28 and will last until September 5.