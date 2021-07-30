Cuban and Peruvian presidents held telephone conversation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, held a fruitful and cordial telephone exchange with the president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones.



According to a message shared on Twitter, the Cuban leader reiterated his congratulations to Castillo Terrones for his historic victory and the bicentennial of that nation's Independence.



Likewise, Diaz-Canel ratified the will to develop historic ties of friendship between the people of Cuba and Peru.



The newly elected Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo Terrones, was inaugurated on Wednesday as president for the 2021-2025 five-year term; among the main challenges of his administration are to unite a nation affected by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.