Anti-Cuban maneuver in OAS defeated, assures foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla assured that the anti-Cuban maneuver in the Organization of American States (OAS) was defeated.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that the rejection of the majority of Member States forced the suspension of the Permanent Council of the organization at the service of the United States.



President pro tempore of the Council admitted his defeat through a pathetic letter that offends Cuba, the Cuban foreign minister wrote in a message on his Twitter account.



Rodriguez also thanked those countries that defended Latin American and Caribbean dignity and prevented the insulting Permanent Council.



In response to the Cuban foreign minister's tweet, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, director general for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that the OAS faced the dignity and decency of the majority of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Dignity against ignominy, Martínez Enríquez emphasized when referring to the suspension of this anti-Cuban maneuver.



"The Uruguayan who presides over the Permanent Council of the OAS obliged to suspend this action of the anti-Cuban maneuver by confronting the dignity and decency of the majority of Latin America and the Caribbean. Dignity against ignominy," he wrote.



Recently, Foreign Minister Rodríguez Parrilla denounced that the OAS is at the service of the United States and supports attempts of isolation and military interventions and coups d'état.