Cuban President pays tribute to Commander Hugo Chavez on his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez paid tribute this Wednesday, on behalf of Cuba, to Commander Hugo Chávez, who would have celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday.



"#Cuba celebrates today 67th birthday of its best friend. #ChávezLives and our people pay him an emotional tribute. We are Cuba #WeAreCuba #WeAreContinuity," the president wrote on his Twitter account.



In another tweet, the Cuban head of state assured that Chávez was Cuba's best friend, and his work was in favor of social justice and solidarity.



Díaz-Canel also pointed out that his hard work to achieve integration brought Bolívar back to the lands of Our America.



"Our heartfelt and sincere tribute to #ChavezPorAlways, whose work in favor of social justice, integration and solidarity, brought back #BolivarImmortal to the lands of Our America. #ChavezVive," he tweeted.



Born in Sabaneta, Venezuelan state of Barinas, on July 28, 1954, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías forever marked Latin American history.



In December 1998, Chávez won the presidency of Venezuela and in February 1999 he assumed his first magistracy, in which he carried out a constitutional change with the freedoms and rights that had been denied until then.



From that moment on, Chavez would become a liberator of the homeland, accelerating economic development, creating independence and sovereignty, and renewing the old corrupt and bureaucratic structures.



His physical departure on March 5, 2013 implied a sensitive loss for Latin America, but his integrationist legacy, his impetus against neoliberalism and US interference survived.