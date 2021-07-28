Cuban Embassies Keep under Harassment





Havana, July 27 (ACN) Cuban embassies in different countries of the world keep under aggression and harassment following a terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails on Monday against the island’s diplomatic mission in Paris.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account, the fence of the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C. was surrounded with posters condemning an alleged violence currently facing the Cuban people along with offensive placards against the Cuban government.



The harassment continues against our diplomatic missions this time in Washington D.C.; the same mission that was under a terrorist attack in 2020 on which the US administration still keeps silence,” reads the tweet by the Cuban Foreign Ministry. https://bit.ly/3iT0SVx



Meanwhile, a group of individuals besieged the Cuban embassy in Panama by shouting offensive words against the Cuban revolution; the action was neutralized by Panamanians friends of Cuba.



The actions against the Cuban embassy in Washington run contrary to the Vienna Convention because of the vulnerability of the Cuban diplomats’ integrity, said the president of the Cuban United Nations Association Fermin Quiñonez.



These actions encourage violence against Cuba which was already fueled by last July 11 riots, which were part of a discrediting campaign unleashed on social media and some information transnationals with the support of the White House, said the representative.