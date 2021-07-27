All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
27
July Tuesday

Cuba Denounces Terrorist Attack against its Embassy in Paris

Havana, July 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced a terrorist attack perpetrated Monday against the island’s embassy in Paris holding Washington accountable for encouraging this kind of violent actions.

On his Twitter account-- https://bit.ly/3zERZWt -- the foreign minister said the US government has remained isolated in its interfering attempts against Cuba.

Minister Rodriguez said Washington’s aggressive policy aimed at asphyxiating the Cuban people is only backed by less than 20 nations against the overwhelming rejection by the world against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.

