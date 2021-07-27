Cuba Appreciates Mexican Humanitarian Aid





Havana, July 26 (ACN) Cuba thanked Mexico for two shipments of food, medicines and oxygen to soon arrive here in support of the island’s people and government.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the island also acknowledged the support by Mexico’s government, headed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the claim by the international community to end the US economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained against the Cuban people for over 60 years now.



During a press conference on Monday, the Mexican President said that the two ships loaded with the humanitarian aid to Cuba will soon sail out of the Veracruz port, a city that maintains historic links with Havana and Cuba.



Lopez Obrador addressed the difficult sanitary situation facing the island and said that instead of blockades, all countries should help Cuba since it is inadmissible that in these times a blockade is being used to punish an independent nation, in direct reference to the US siege.



The Mexican head of state called on all countries who annually support Cuba at the UN against the US blockade to turn their support into actions to assist the Cuban people and urged the US Joe Biden administration to take a concrete decision in this respect and that at least allows Cuban families to receive remittances from those who live and work in the United States.