Cuba Denounces Destabilization Attempts from US Territory





Havana, July 26 (ACN) Cuban Communication Minister Mayra Averich denounced the use of Information Technologies to encourage criminal and terrorist actions in Cuba from US territory, including cyber-attacks against government webpages and local means of mass media.



In a letter addressed to the general secretary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITC) Houlim Zhao, the Cuban minister said that such hostile actions run contrary to the principles stated on the preface of the constitution of the United Nations’ entity.



On its constitution’s preface the ITC states that it aims at favoring peaceful relations, international cooperation among the nations and economic and social development though the good performance of telecommunications, the minister recalled.



The letter, handed over though the Cuban ambassador to Geneva Juan Antonio Quintanilla, reiterates Cuba’s rejection of unilateral coercive measures, the use of social media to promote hatred-oriented discourses, the call to violence, subversion, fake news, the distortion of reality with political aims or as a pretext to unleash wars or military interventions, according to the website of the Cuban Communications Ministry.



Arevich said that these acts to encourage violence and public unrest have been showing since late 2020 and were intensified as of June 15 this year by using technological platforms belonging to companies under US jurisdiction, such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.



Since July 12, cyber-security incidents have increased particularly denial of services affecting Cuban government websites such as the island’s Presidency, the Foreign Ministry and those of mass media like the newspaper Granma, the minister denounced.



In the face of these events, Cuba asks the ICU to take action in order to have such moves cease and to also call on the US government to stop the illegal use of Information Technologies for its campaign against Havana.



The Cuban government official also insisted in the commitment adopted through the Geneva Declaration of Principles during the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) to prevent the use of Information Technologies with goals that are not compatible with international stability and security, which can affect the integrity of national infrastructures to the detriment of security.