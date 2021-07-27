OAS Supports US Aggression of Cuba





Havana, July 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Monday that the Organization of American States (OAS) is supporting US aggressive actions against the Cuban people.



On his Twitter account-- https://bit.ly/371MftF-- Minister Rodriguez described the OAS as a US Colonial and Monroeist Ministry which, headed by Luis Almagro, backs isolation policies and promotes violence in this part of the world.



The Cuban government official also rejected the attempts by the White House to hold a meeting of the OAS Permanent Council aimed at interfering with Cuba’s internal affairs.



Following the July 11 US-promoted riots in Cuba, Luis Almagro condemned what he called “the dictatorial Cuban regime,” according to Telesur TV network.



Nations like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are main targets for US political interference backed by the alleged regional forum for dialog, which has been already blasted by others such as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who described it as a “lackey entity.”