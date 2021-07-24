Truth behind humanitarian interventions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Extremist sectors of the Cuban emigration have intensified in recent days actions in favor of a humanitarian intervention in Cuba as part of a communicational and political campaign promoted by the United States.



Cuban authorities have denounced this large-scale media operation as a way to foster social chaos, disorder and violence.



In U.S. cities such as Washington and Miami, groups of demonstrators have openly demanded a military intervention in the Caribbean nation, alleging humanitarian reasons, even Senator Marco Rubio and the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, both of Cuban origin, publicly expressed that a military action should be contemplated.



From the Change.org platform, a petition that already has more than 426,000 signatures pursues the same objective, and is addressed to the President of the United States, Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress, as well as to the Organization of American States (OAS), the United Nations (UN), the European Parliament and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



But what are the humanitarian interventions, what is behind these maneuvers, what is their purpose and what have been the results in the countries where they have been perpetrated?



A humanitarian intervention is based on the non-authorized use of force by other country(ies) or an international organization to substitute the legitimate action of a government within its territory.



Since the use of foreign force is its main characteristic, there is no rule in International Law that supports this kind of use of force.



Such military actions, although carried out on behalf of the welfare of the people, have cost the countries in which they have taken place thousands of human lives, enormous material damage, destruction of the natural, historical and cultural heritage, and years of subsequent instability for their inhabitants.



Yugoslavia is one of the most relevant cases, because even without the approval of the United Nations, the United States and its NATO allies started a war, supposedly in defense of Muslims living in a Serbian province.



On March 24, 1999, the bombings began and did not stop for 78 days, causing the death of 2,000 people and wounding more than 10,000, mostly civilians; and the material damage caused by this conflict is valued at more than 100 billion dollars.