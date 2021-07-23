Over 75% of passengers took advantage of the tax exemption measure on the first day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) On the first day of the enactment in Cuba of the custom tax exemption on food, toiletries and medicines, 1,035 inbound travelers arrived at the international airports of Havana, Matanzas and Santiago, and 788 of them passed through Customs’ tax-free green channel.



The general director of Customs Processes of the General Customs Office of the Republic, Yamila Martínez Morales, told the press that this figure represents 76% of the passengers who entered the island.



“In order to expedite the process at airport terminals and in light of the epidemiological situation, travelers are recommended to keep duty-free items apart from other items or in a single piece of luggage,” she stressed.



This measure, valid until December 31, does not cover international shipments or unaccompanied baggage, for which the current regulations and treatment are maintained.



Mrs. Martínez Morales warned that Customs still gives top priority to security and drug control, so its specialists are constantly improving their preparation for radiological control.



On his end, the head of Customs at José Martí International Airport, Jorge Luis Bubaire Quintana, assured that this entity has the qualified staff to make sure that the new—and more flexible—measures are appropriately enforced.