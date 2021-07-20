Cuban President Tours Scientific Centers Fighting COVID-19





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the Cuban Neurosciences Center on Monday, a scientific institution involved in the production of necessary resources to fight SARS-Cov-2.



According to the BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate, the Neurosciences center is currently producing facemasks and swabs to help the fight on COVID 19. Such production is part of efforts to reach technological sovereignty, according to BioCubaFarma’s Twitter account.



The neuroscience processing plant is the result of Cuba’s collaboration with the UNDP, the Pan-American Health Organization, Swiss Cooperation agencies and the European Union.



Earlier on Monday, the Cuban president also visited the Havana –based AICA Labs, where he learned about the capabilities of this center to produce high-tech items and also about the authorization for clinical trials with the locally developed mediation known as Gammaglobuline against SARS-Cov-2 in adult patients in advanced COVID -19 condition.