Díaz-Canel and Raúl Castro lead revolutionary reaffirmation act in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Army General Raúl Castro led this morning an act of revolutionary reaffirmation in the esplanade of the Piragua, in this capital, where hundreds of Cubans gathered in support of the government and the Revolution.



With the necessary compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a representation of the people of Havana expressed its condemnation of the destabilizing riots that occurred last Sunday in several cities of the country, refers the Presidency of Cuba in its official profile on Twitter.



In this regard, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote in his Twitter profile that those who question the loyalty and support of millions of Cubans to their Revolution ignore the tradition of struggle and victory of an entire people.



In that social network, the Cuban foreign minister reiterated that Cuba will not allow itself to be snatched away from the independence and sovereignty conquered after decades of struggle, first against Spanish colonialism and then against Yankee imperialism.



In the same tweet, the head of Cuban diplomacy shared an image of the popular rally that was taking place since the early hours of this Saturday at La Piragua, in this capital, where hundreds of Cubans have come to reaffirm their support for the revolutionary government.



This Saturday morning, in several streets and squares of the country, the people were speaking out for their Revolution.