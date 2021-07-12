Light earthquake shakes Cuban easternmost province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) At 9:13 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021, the network of stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service recorded an earthquake reported as perceptible, located at coordinates 19.722 degrees north latitude and -75.441 degrees west longitude, with a depth of 26.1 km.



The quake had a magnitude of 3.6 and was located 40 km southwest of the town of Caimanera, Guantanamo province. This is the sixth perceptible earthquake of the year 2021.



Perceptibility reports have been received from the municipalities of Guantánamo and Caimanera in the province of Guantánamo and from the municipalities of Santiago de Cuba and Songo La Maya in the province of Santiago de Cuba.



As of the closing of this information, no material and human damages have been reported.