Cuban vice-president discusses local development in Havana municipality





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) During his visit to the municipality of San Miguel del Padrón, in this capital, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa talked with authorities and representatives of the state and non-state business sector about the present difficulties and prospects of local development.



The mayor of the municipality explained the characteristics of the local integral and multifactorial strategy with a view to San Miguel del Padrón’s sustainable development through a) the promotion of socio-cultural programs designed to improves people’s quality of life, b) environmental protection and exploitation of renewable energy sources, and c) local economic development to meet the local population’s material and spiritual needs.



“To this end we have worked with our universities and established links between our enterprises and the State Working Group-Havana Bay and the Hemingway Museum, as well as with external players such as the State Group for the Development of the Capital City and the National Council of Cultural Heritage,” he remarked.



A preliminary diagnosis revealed problems related to housing (overcrowding, unhealthy settlements that cannot be legalized), aging, non-recent internal migration, low employment rate among the economically active population, floodable areas, and population density.

Valdés Mesa, in turn, stressed that no construction work should take place on arable land for the sake of agricultural production.