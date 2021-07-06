Cuba reiterates the importance of protecting women and people with disabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuba reiterated at the United Nations Human Rights Council the leading role played by the country's policies of gender equality and protection of persons with disabilities since the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.



During his speech at the 47th session of this international organization, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, permanent representative of Cuba to Geneva, said that organizations such as the Federation of Cuban Women and associations of people with disabilities play an essential role in the prevention of violence, along with state institutions and government authorities.



According to the Cuban diplomat on his official Twitter, in this regard, the Caribbean nation guarantees technologies and resources to meet the needs of women and girls with disabilities, free of charge and universally, especially medical, legal and social assistance.



On this matter, Quintanilla explained that, thanks to the will of the Cuban State, the country currently has a system of institutions, policies, regulations, resources and qualified personnel to meet the needs of people with disabilities, including women and girls.



The Cuban diplomat emphasized that, in social protection, the Caribbean government has implemented various labor, wage and social security measures, with special emphasis on the protection of working women, since the beginning of COVID-19.



Quintanilla also highlighted the leading role played by Cuban women in the fight against this pandemic, in supporting other countries and as part of the top-level scientific personnel who have worked on the creation of the country's five vaccine candidates: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Mambisa and Abdala.