Cuba hosts 13th International Convention on Environment and Development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) With the slogan Science and conscience for environmental sustainability, the 13th International Convention on Environment and Development is in virtual session from Monday to Friday, July 9, with the participation of 125 delegates from 14 countries and 783 Cuban specialists.



According to the general program of the event, the Convention includes the following congresses: 13th on Environmental Education, 12th on Protected Areas, 10th on Environmental Management, 7th on Climate Change, 5th on Environmental Policy, Justice and Law, 1st on Geospatial Sciences and Disaster Risk, and 8th on Ecosystems and Biodiversity Management.



As part of the Convention, the Geospatial Sciences and Disaster Risk Congress, organized by the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy, will also be held for the first time, to address issues related to disaster risk studies, natural and engineering solutions, the use of Information and Communications Technologies and space weather.



During the opening session, which took place on Monday, the one-health approach for Cuba was discussed, and the historic speech of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 was recalled.



Other topics to be discussed in the plenary sessions will be the role of science in confronting climate change, and the need for urgent changes in protected areas to address post-COVID-19 tourism.