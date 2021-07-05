Elsa Pours Heavy Rains in South-western Cuba







Havana, July 5 (ACN) Tropical Storm Elsa is pouring heavy rains over the communities of the Zapata Swamp where it made landfall earlier on Monday.



According to local reporter Arnaldo Mirabal strong gusts and heavy rains are hitting the community of Caleton where visibility has reduced to just few meters of distance. On his Facebook account, the journalist said that power was cut in the area as a precaution measure while authorities are following the situation for any possible damage.

The Forecast Department of Cuba’s Meteorology Institute said that Elsa made landfall about two pm on the Zapata Swamp area, southern Matanzas province. The storm maintains 95 kilometer-per-hour winds with higher gusts.