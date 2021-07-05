Tropical storm Elsa brings heavy and intense rains to central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) In the midst of the scourge of tropical storm Elsa in much of Cuba, the Institute of Meteorology highlighted in its weather forecast for Tuesday that the rains will be heavy and intense in the center of the country.



There will be abundant cloudiness in the west and center, with showers and rains, which will become heavy and intense in some localities mainly in the central region, in mountainous areas, which will extend during the course of the day to the west. In the east it will be partly cloudy and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.



Temperatures will reach highs between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, lower in areas where clouds and rain persist. Nighttime temperatures will be between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.



Winds will be from the southeast in the eastern region with speeds up to 25 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. In the center, winds will be from the southeast to the south between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts.



In the province of Matanzas they will be from the southeast to the south with speeds in the afternoon between 55 and 70 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, extending to the province of Mayabeque during the afternoon. In the rest of the west they will be from the northeast to the east between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, turning at night to the southeast in Havana 45 and 60 kilometers per hour.



There will be swells along the entire southern coast with light coastal flooding from the south of Matanzas to the Gulf of Guacanayabo. There will be swells along the entire north coast, reaching swells along the north western and central coast at night, with light coastal flooding in the north west.