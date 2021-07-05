Farmers in central Cuba prepare to minimize tropical storm Elsa’s impact





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) For the last three days, farmers and stockbreeders in the province of Cienfuegos have strived to minimize damages caused by tropical storm Elsa.



Raul Perez Lopez, head of the management post at the Delegation of Agriculture, told ACN that they rushed to harvest almost 400 tons of crops, including banana, yucca, sweet potato, corn and papaya, as well as undamaged produce bound for public markets.



They also worked to protect warehouses and more than 60 center pivot irrigation systems, in addition to the roofs of protected and semi-protected crop houses.



“Furthermore, 15,829 head of cattle were moved to safe places, and the same measures were implemented in at-risk pig and poultry farms, apiaries, etc., to protect both the animals and their fodder,” he remarked. “We have also identified possible vulnerable points for the collection of milk, so its distribution will be tailored to the characteristics of each locality.”



The province of Cienfuegos is making progress in the establishment of productive parks and, more recently in the assembly of 219 livestock modules intended to increase food supplies for the region.