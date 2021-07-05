Cuba's reservoirs are at 61 percent of their capacity ahead of tropical storm Elsa





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuba is currently at 61 percent of its reservoir filling capacity, and there are possibilities of taking on three and a half billion cubic meters of water associated with tropical storm Elsa.



This was reported tonight in a special broadcast of the Cuban Television Information System, the Director of Hydrology and Hydrogeology of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Argelio Fernandez Richelme, who added that a total of 27 reservoirs are pouring out excess water.



The specialist explained that as a consequence of the rainfall caused by the meteorological phenomenon, it is possible that this amount will double.



The province of Pinar del Río and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud have the largest number of reservoirs discharging, said Fernández Richelme.



He also assured that there is enough available capacity in the country's reservoirs, especially in territories such as Sancti Spiritus, Havana, Matanzas, Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Mayabeque.



The Director of Hydrology and Hydrogeology explained that in provinces such as Santiago de Cuba and Granma, the reservoirs are at high capacity and could fill up, but there are conditions to prevent accidents from occurring.