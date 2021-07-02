Power outages to decrease in number as plants recover generation capacity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban enterprise UNIÓN ELÉCTRICA is working nonstop on a short-term program to recover its thermal generation capacity and put an end by the end of next week the current problems facing the electric power service in Cuba, authorities reported.



Since June 21, the whole country has been affected by power outages due to breakdowns in thermal units and problems in the supply of fuel to the grid.



According to press reports, these problems could continue, although they are expected to decrease as the power plants recover their generation capacity. The circuits bound to lose power are being organized in blocks, so that the service is not interrupted for more than six hours.



However, the newspaper warns that the residential sector needs to keep saving electric power as much as possible to help mitigate the problem.

