More than 500 migrants were returned to Cuba in the last year





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Last June 24, 89 Cuban emigrants were returned from Mexico, which rises the number of them to more than 500 so far in 2021, said Colonel Roberto Aguilera Puig, head of the Border Unit of the Ministry of the Interior’s Division of Identification and Aliens.



In statements to the press, ColonelAguilera Puig held that Cuba is willing to promote regular migration, prevent life-endangering illegal exits, and counter all acts of violence and crimes related to human trafficking and migrant smuggling.



The June 24 operation, he said, is the first in the year that involved the return of people who traveled abroad by legal means. All the others have to do with those who tried to leave illegally by sea.



“Most of the illegal exits by sea have been intercepted by the United States (U.S.), Bahamas and Grand Cayman Coast Guard services,” he remarked.



This fact was recently ratified by the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who pointed out that the U.S.’s failure to comply with its commitment to grant 20,000 annual visas for Cuban migrants, the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act and the tightening of the economic blockade with more than 240 additional measures, encourage unsafe, irregular and disorderly migration.