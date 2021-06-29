Cementos Cienfuegos innovators face U.S. economic blockade of Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Members of the Committee of Innovators and Rationalizers of Cementos Cienfuegos S.A. saved the industry five million pesos in the last two years, thanks to a number of innovations to keep production going in the midst of the current economic crisis caused by the U.S. economic blockade.



More than 90% of the spare parts, as well as the necessary resources to remain operational are imported, but sometimes they cannot buy them in the world market because of the U.S. policy, hence the relevance of the plant's transformation activity.



José Luis Romero Cabrera, a specialist in Science, Technology and the Environment, told ACN that they built pump impellers and fan shafts such as the hot gas fan, which handles almost 200,000 cubic meters/hour, and redesigned the waste treatment system for the pet coke yard.



“We also modified a state-of-the-art cement reducer, since the original one had technical problems. To this end, we used a ring with scrap of a broken mill; otherwise we would have had to get it in Europe, which would take a long time and much more money, as they would have taken months to make it, whereas in our factory it only took days,” he remarked.



Senior mechanical maintenance specialist Arlien Sánchez Macías said in turn that one of the most relevant salvage actions was the repair of the 9-ton clinker extraction fan impeller by modifying the bearings and the pedestals entirely by hand, and mentioned countless other examples of achievements based on innovation.



Cementos Cienfuegos S.A., the largest of its kind in Latin America, relies in more than 40 innovators and rationalizers, ranging from mechanics and electricians to chemists, whose hard work makes it possible to maintain the plan in optimal conditions using first-world technology.