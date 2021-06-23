Orthopedic prosthesis recipients suffer effects of the U.S. blockade





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Patients of the Orthopedic Prosthesis Laboratory in this city suffer the consequences of the brutal U.S. blockade of Cuba because the raw materials required for products that would improve their quality of life are imported.



All these restrictions slow down or delay the reintegration into social life of people with lower and upper limb amputations or with other pathologies, and the raw materials purchased in the last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, are not enough to meet the needs of all the patients.



With 40 workers on its staff, focused on providing good treatment, information and guidance, the laboratory guarantees the continuity of such a necessary service for both the local population and patients in other eastern provinces, provided the required resources are available.



According to figures, the Cuban population is gradually aging, so there is an increasing demand for aiding accessories sold in the world market, but the imperialist blockade prevents the prompt and proper fulfillment of these needs.



This center provides care to the disabled as well as to people who have suffered cerebrovascular accidents, mothers with small children who need braces for deformed feet or legs, and accident victims, among others.