Cuba participates at International Olympiad in Informatics





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, made up of four students from Villa Clara(central region of Cuba), is taking part in the International Informatics Olympiad for pre-university students, which is being held online from June 19 to 25.



The first day was dedicated to the opening of the competition with a program that includes interesting conferences, while Cuba will present a work on the new modality based on an online platform set up by the Marta Abreu de Las Villas Central University and the tests for the competition will be held on June 22 and 25.



For the results of the students in the Ibero-American Olympiad, held last May, also virtually, were selected the participants Alberto Leyva, gold winner, as well as Alain David Escarra, Manuel Dario Oliver and Carlos Morell, with silver medals each.



The event is held annually and on this occasion was organized by Singapore, while the conclusions of the competition are presented several days after the end of the contest.