Thunderstorms hit Havana and Mayabeque





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reported that a line of thunderstorms hit the provinces of Mayabeque and Havana, according to a press release reproduced below.



In the afternoon of today (Wednesday) after 2 p.m., a line of thunderstorms developed rapidly and crossed over the province of Mayabeque and the capital Havana, producing strong thunderstorms that became severe in some points. This system was characterized by intense rain in a short period of time and strong linear winds from the southern region for a brief period of time.



The Casablanca weather station in Havana recorded a maximum wind gust of 125 kilometers per hour from the southeast at 3:30 p.m., with sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour and a total rainfall of 24.8 millimeters. Strong electrical discharges also occurred as the line of storms passed through. In the capital, some trees were reported to have fallen in Vedado neighborhood, as well as power outages in some municipalities.



This line of thunderstorms was related to strong atmospheric instability associated with the presence of a trough in the low and middle levels of the troposphere over the Gulf of Mexico, which in the afternoon combined with the strong heating of the day and abundant humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere.