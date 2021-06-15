Oil Spill in Cuba under Control





Limonar, Matanzas, June 14 (ACN) An oil spill that occurred in this locality on Sunday is already under control while the extraction of over 15 thousand oil litters from local river called La Julia is still underway.



Specialized brigades are permanently working in the mechanical extraction of the oil from the river in order to prevent the contamination of the Morato river in case of heavy rains, because it connects with La Julia.



Local delegate with the Environment Ministry Oscar Garcia said that the most dangerous scenario would be the contamination of drinking water sources near the area of the oil spill, that’s why water resources personnel are monitoring the situation.



Experts say the oil extraction from the La Julia river is to conclude on Tuesday; later they will use microorganisms to treat the contaminated river areas over the next few days in a process known as bioremediation.



The Environment, Science and Technology Ministry announced on June 13 the occurrence of an oil spill of about 28 thousand litters in the locality of Limonar, western Matanzas province.