Cuba participates at International Labor Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) In Cuba, social protection is a constitutional right and a conquest, said Marta Elena Feito, Cuban minister of labor and social security, speaking at the 109th session of the International Labor Conference.



The minister said that her country is currently maintaining in force the measures adopted in the labor, wage and social security fields to prevent and combat COVID-19, aimed at preserving the labor force and protecting workers and their families.



Distance work and teleworking continue to be promoted, the relocation of workers to other jobs is encouraged, and salary guarantees remain in force for mothers of minor children whose primary and special education has been suspended.



This measure is also applied to those who have decided not to take their children to day care centers and to workers who are unable to attend work and who, by order of the State Health Authority, remain in preventive isolation as contacts of confirmed cases.



In her speech, published on the website of the Cuban foreign ministry, Feito pointed out that in addition to the challenges imposed on Cuba by the confrontation with COVID-19, the country has had to resist, for six decades, a criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade by the U.S. government, a siege that has been tightened in the last year.



The minister ratified the Cuban government's will to protect workers and the population in general despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19 and to ensure that, in the midst of the epidemiological situation the world is facing, no person is left without a job.



With the pandemic, the number of unemployed people worldwide increased by 33 million in 2020 and in 2021 the world continues to face an exceptional employment and income crisis and a higher degree of uncertainty.



Consequently, it is urgent to implement comprehensive policies and protection measures in which the human being is the priority and not economic gains; it is a time for solidarity among all nations, without any differentiation, she concluded.